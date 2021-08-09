Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to post sales of $24.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.01 million to $24.50 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $103.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.58 million to $103.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $125.43 million, with estimates ranging from $122.70 million to $128.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Venus Concept stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.51.

In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948. Insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $3,525,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 5,787.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 891,300 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 28.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 196,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

