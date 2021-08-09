Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $675.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post $675.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $650.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $703.99 million. Viasat posted sales of $554.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Viasat stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,321.00, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Viasat by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.