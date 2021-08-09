Zacks: Analysts Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Amyris posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amyris by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the second quarter worth $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 42.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth $373,000. 36.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.