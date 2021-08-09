Zacks: Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.40. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%.

BFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $499.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 259,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 78,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

