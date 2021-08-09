Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.46 Million

Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce sales of $324.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.90 million and the highest is $330.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $297.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.56. 803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,262. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $9,151,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $2,655,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

