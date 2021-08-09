Zacks: Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Announce $2.16 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 671.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $2,346,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.38. 25,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,569. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

