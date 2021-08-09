Zacks: Analysts Expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will post sales of $15.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.90 million to $17.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year sales of $101.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $124.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $371.23 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $506.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares set a $20.00 price objective on The Lion Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

LEV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,997. The Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,840,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Lion Electric by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 2,013,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

