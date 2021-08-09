Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Clarus reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLAR. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Clarus stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Clarus has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $979.19 million, a P/E ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,358.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after buying an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clarus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Clarus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

