Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.44 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $6.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.42 billion and the highest is $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.23 billion to $27.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.51. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $301,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after buying an additional 817,443 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.