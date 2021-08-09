Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.39. Jabil reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,669. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36. Jabil has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,720 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 35.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after buying an additional 166,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

