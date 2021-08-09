Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.64. Nordstrom posted earnings of ($1.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of JWN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 124,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,027. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.