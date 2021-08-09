Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Post $2.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will post $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $8.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,094,000 after buying an additional 4,914,254 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,779,000 after purchasing an additional 449,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,610 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $131,741,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

