Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after purchasing an additional 508,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after purchasing an additional 357,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after purchasing an additional 207,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.