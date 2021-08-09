Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after purchasing an additional 508,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after purchasing an additional 357,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after purchasing an additional 207,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

