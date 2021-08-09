Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post $11.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.96 billion and the highest is $11.33 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $44.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.41 billion to $45.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.14 billion to $46.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

NYSE TSN traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. 58,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $81.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after acquiring an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,895,000 after acquiring an additional 364,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,638,000 after acquiring an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.