Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.06. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

WERN stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.62. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $33,871,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $28,420,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $17,980,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $15,000,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

