Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.08 billion to $11.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after buying an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

