Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report sales of $490.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.50 million and the highest is $504.40 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $457.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRSR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Corsair Gaming news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,223,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,540,911 shares of company stock worth $290,194,415. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $3,414,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $6,794,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 44,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,159. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.31.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.