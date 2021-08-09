Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRIS. TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth about $10,777,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth about $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth about $915,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,566,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

