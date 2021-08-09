Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to report $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.59 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $14.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,995,920. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.