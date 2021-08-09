Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. MSA Safety reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $161.32. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,115. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $118.42 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

