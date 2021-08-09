Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.21. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $214,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 89,388 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

