Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $869.06 Million

Analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to report sales of $869.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $871.00 million and the lowest is $867.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth about $104,315,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 750.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Nielsen by 1,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,034,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 968,333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NLSN opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

