Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Post -$1.10 EPS

Analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Zymeworks reported earnings of ($1.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($4.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $35.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

