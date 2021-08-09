Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.36.

AB stock opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

