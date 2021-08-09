Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) to Sell

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

COUR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

COUR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.90. 1,856,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,688. Coursera has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.42.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Equities research analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,761,585.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 889,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,630,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $304,487.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,707.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,077 shares of company stock worth $19,996,288 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $952,060,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 164.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,230,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

