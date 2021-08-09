Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Hold

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $131.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Expeditors is being aided by an increase in airfreight revenues in this coronavirus-ravaged scenario. Evidently, Airfreight Services revenues increased 48% year over year in first-half 2021. We are also impressed by Expeditors' measures to reward its shareholders. This May, the company hiked its semi-annual cash dividend by 11.5% to 58 cents per share. We are also pleased with the company's acquisition of Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform. Owing to these tailwinds, shares of Expeditors have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, the global economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic is hurting Expeditors’ operations. Additionally, increase in operating expenses is weighing on the company’s bottom line. Decline in the current ratio (a measure of liquidity) is worrisome as well.”

EXPD has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $124.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,535. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.12.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,450 shares of company stock worth $26,906,467. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $59,197,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $29,851,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 792.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 271,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

