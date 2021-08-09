Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Hold

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,124 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,682,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,690,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 1,533,715 shares in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

