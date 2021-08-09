Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.98.

NYSE:NEX opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

