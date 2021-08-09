Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) to Sell

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.84.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 52.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter valued at $2,546,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% during the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 30.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

