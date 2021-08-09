Zacks Investment Research Lowers 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) to Sell

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $170.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $92.54 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $125,410.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,368,357. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,459,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,767,000 after acquiring an additional 924,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,035,000 after acquiring an additional 904,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

