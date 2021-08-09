Zacks Investment Research Lowers Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $262.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.94.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. Analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Welter bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,944 shares of company stock worth $211,920. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

