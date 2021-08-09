Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of OMAB opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 399,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 95,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

