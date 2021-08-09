Zacks Investment Research Lowers Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

PRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. raised their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $148.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.31. Primerica has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,655 shares of company stock worth $2,354,782 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

