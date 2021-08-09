Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) to Hold

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Assure stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. 950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,481. Assure has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Assure will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

