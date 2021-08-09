Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Envela in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

ELA opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Envela has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.18.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Envela had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Envela will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Envela by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Envela by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Envela by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Envela by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

