Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Leggett have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The trend is likely to continue, given impressive second-quarter 2021 results. The top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and 29.4%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, the metrics grew 50.2% and 340%, respectively, on the back of strong demand and segmental recovery across the business, raw material-related selling price increase as well as favorable currency. Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margin also improved significantly, backed by strong volume growth and metal margin expansion. Yet, intense inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions are pressing concerns. Nonetheless, it has raised its 2021 guidance on the back of solid demand across the business.”

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.69.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,542. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 441.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 133,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 68,092 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 142,534 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

