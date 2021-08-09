Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) to Buy

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terminix Global Holdings Inc. provides pest control services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Terminix, formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terminix Global has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Terminix Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Terminix Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Terminix Global by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Terminix Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terminix Global (TMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.