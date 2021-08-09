Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $109.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Trex stock opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,983 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,165. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $104,656,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 279.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after buying an additional 531,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 67.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,835,000 after buying an additional 237,923 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.