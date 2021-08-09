Zelwin (ZLW) One Day Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Zelwin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zelwin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.10 or 0.00013314 BTC on exchanges. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $440.46 million and $1.01 million worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00052567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.55 or 0.00822408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00103501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00040339 BTC.

About Zelwin

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,251,543 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

