Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) & New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Critical Comparison

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhangmen Education and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 1.26 -$154.51 million N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.58 billion 1.01 $413.33 million $0.26 8.08

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zhangmen Education and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 New Oriental Education & Technology Group 2 9 3 0 2.07

Zhangmen Education currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.50%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $65.30, suggesting a potential upside of 3,009.52%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Zhangmen Education.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group 10.18% 9.90% 4.74%

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Zhangmen Education on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum with a focus on English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting and overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2020, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 104 schools, 1,361 learning centers, and 12 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

