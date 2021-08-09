Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Gap Up to $14.27

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $14.72. Zogenix shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 301 shares traded.

ZGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

Get Zogenix alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $831.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Zogenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.