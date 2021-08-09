Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $398.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zoom is benefiting from solid demand for the company’s cloud-native video-first platform is expected to remain solid owing to the work-from-home and online-learning wave. Easy to deploy, use, manage and scalability makes Zoom’s software popular among its customers. Expanding clientele is expected to drive top-line growth momentum in the near term. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes, as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch, are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $383.47 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 132.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.10.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,492 shares of company stock valued at $115,169,281. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,553,000 after purchasing an additional 786,269 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

