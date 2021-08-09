Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,731,380.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $66,365,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,575,770.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total value of $1,543,570.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $1,731,800.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $1,413,440.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total value of $1,352,890.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00.

Zscaler stock opened at $242.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of -140.73 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.88 and a 12 month high of $249.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

