Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have shown bullish run on the bourses in the past six months. The stock also got a boost from sturdy first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines outshone the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improved year over year. Quarterly results exceeded the pre-COVID levels even though part of the global store fleet was closed in the period. While higher sales along with efficient expense management supported the bottom line, gains from the net addition of stores and a comparable-store sales increase drove the top line. Margins were robust in the quarter. Based on first-quarter results and May sales, it envisions fiscal 2021 sales to grow in the low-to-mid-teen range from fiscal 2019. Moving on, the company’s healthy balance sheet, a sturdy business model and strong brand portfolio bode well for the long haul.”

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,614 shares of company stock worth $688,194. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zumiez by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zumiez by 38.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Zumiez by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,612 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

