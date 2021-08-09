ZUSD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $264,875.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $264,875.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00136580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00145388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,751.17 or 1.00504659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.76 or 0.00777127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.