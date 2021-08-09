Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,462.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $162,283.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 578,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.37.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.