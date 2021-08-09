Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Cowen

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.37.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.