$0.02 EPS Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. NewAge posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NBEV stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 89,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,796. The company has a market cap of $305.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

