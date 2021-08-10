-$0.05 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.16.

Shares of Tilray stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. 399,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,297,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.63. Tilray has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,089,000 shares of company stock worth $17,131,980. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tilray by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tilray by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 305.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 47,837 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

