-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Biomerica posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biomerica by 2,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biomerica stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 96,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,259. Biomerica has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

